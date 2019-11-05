Rep. Markwayne Mullin Gives 'Impeachment Updates' To Constituents
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin updated constituents in Muskogee on the impeachment Tuesday morning. He was met with both enthusiastic supporters of the president, and some who believe the impeachment is overdue.
While most of the crowd listened, some kept up an ongoing commentary during his talk criticizing both President Donald Trump and Representative Mullin.
Mullin said he believes the entirety of the impeachment process is simply to undermine President Trump so he will not be re-elected.
The Muskogee meeting was the second "Impeachment Update" for Mullin, who said he fully expected the tone of the meeting to be what it was. About 50 people attended.
The next meeting is at noon Wednesday, November 6 at the Mid-America Expo Center in Pryor. At 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, there will be a meeting at 11 a.m. on the OSU Southeastern campus in Durant.