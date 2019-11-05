News
Muskogee to Host World Premiere Of Film Based On U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves
TULSA, Oklahoma - The city of Muskogee is hosting the world premiere of the new movie Hell on the Border.
It's a western action movie based in 1870's Indian Territory, about the life of U.S. Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves.
Reeves is considered the most prolific U.S. Deputy Marshal of the Old West Era, surviving more than four dozen gun battles and bringing in more than 3,000 wanted criminals.
The movie premiere will be held on November 15th at Muskogee's Historic Roxy Theatre at 7 PM. It releases in theaters worldwide on December 13th.