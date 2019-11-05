News
Bartlesville Athletic Director Spence Rigdon Dies
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - The Bartlesville School District is mourning to loss of one of their own Tuesday. Athletic Director Spence Rigdon died Monday after a long battle with cancer.
Rigdon was a baseball coach for 13 years and taught social students for 18 years. The Bartlesville Board of Education recently approved naming the district's baseball field Rigdon Field to recognize Rigdon's contributions. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
The educator's funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Fine Arts Center auditorium at Bartlesville High School.
The district posted a link to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family with expenses.