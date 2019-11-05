2 State Senators File Bill To Create President Donald J. Trump Highway
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State Senators Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow and Marty Quinn of Claremore have filed a bill to create President Donald J. Trump highway on historic Route 66.
The renamed section of the highway will begin at the intersection of Highland Avenue near Miami and extend about 4 miles north and east through Commerce to the intersection of Industrial Parkway in Ottawa County.
“President Trump has done an outstanding job on behalf of our nation and Oklahoma,” Dahm said. “We feel like this is a perfect opportunity to commemorate the great impact his leadership has had on improving the economy and bringing jobs and commerce back to our great state.”
Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, will serve as the primary house author for the bill.
“It is an honor to have authored this legislation that will help memorialize President Trump and his contribution to keeping America free and prosperous,” said Roberts. “Many sections of our state highways are named after presidents such as Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. This continues that noble tradition and honors a man who will no doubt be known in our nation’s history as one of our most famous presidents.”
Senator Nathan Dahm confirmed that the authors will be covering the cost of the signs at no cost to the taxpayer.