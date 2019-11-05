News
Shadow Box Military Gear Hosts Food Drive For Tulsa-Area Veterans
TULSA, Oklahoma - Veterans Day is coming up on Monday. There will be lots of activities on the schedule to celebrate service and help veterans who need it.
One of the projects is hosted by the folks at Shadow Box Military Gear on South Mingo in Tulsa. They are hosting a food drive for veterans and their families.
“It helps them get through the holidays with a little bit of buffer,” said J.R. Becker.
Becker manages the store, and he said last year's drive was a good one.
“We were able to get food distributed to the 138th Fighter Wing, the DAV, the disabled veterans, the homeless vets system and the Coffee Bunker," he said.
They have a GoFundMe page established for those who’d rather contribute financially.