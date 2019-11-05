News
WATCH: Body Cam Video Shows Man Struggle With Tulsa Police
Tuesday, November 5th 2019, 5:15 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released new body camera video of a man accused of fighting with officers and even grabbing at one of their guns.
Police got a call last month about a man with an umbrella and stick, walking into traffic and yelling at people near 61st and Riverside.
When officers tried to talk to the man, now identified as Oscar Kontor, they say he swung a large metal door stopper at the officers. At one point, they say he tried to grab a gun from one of the officers, but the officer was able to protect it.
After a struggle, and a call more backup, police arrested Oscar Kontor for two counts of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.