Fast-Moving, Explosive Fire Destroys Downtown Wagoner Business
WAGONER, Oklahoma - Heavy, black smoke filled the sky above Wagoner Tuesday morning.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD was up above as firefighters battled flames at a historic building, now being used as D&J's Auto Clinic.
"It's just, the building's gone,” said Christie Cox, the building’s owner.
Christie Cox has owned the building since 2008 and rushed to the scene after seeing the smoke.
"I'm just heartbroken,” said Cox. “My first concern when I heard, was the people weren't out. I just got so upset. But they're out; they're fine. Nobody was hurt - they even got the cat out."
Wagoner firefighters say they first started getting calls around 8:15 a.m. of heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building, with small explosions happening throughout it.
"You got cars in there; fuel tanks are exploding, any car that has a fuel tank is going to explode,” said Kelly Grooms, the fire chief in Wagoner. “They have oil tanks, cans of gas, chemicals, all kind of stuff."
Because of that, firefighters had to take their time and be careful.
Some in the area also jumped into help, moving cars surrounding the building and pushing others to safety.
One viewer tell us her dad's car only has minor damage after they pushed it across the street, but others weren't so lucky.
Cox says she's heartbroken for the business and also for the community, since the building's been a staple in Wagoner for decades, and it comes just two years after another fire destroyed several downtown buildings.
"It's another downtown Wagoner building gone,” said Cox. “Just completely gone. I don't know what we're going to do. There's not going to be anything old left."