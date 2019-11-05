5-Month-Old First To Undergo Type Of Brain Surgery In Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 5-month-old baby boy is the first in Oklahoma to undergo a special type of brain surgery.
The operation was done at OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City by Joanna Gernsback M.D., a Pediatric Neurosurgeon.
Alejandro Tayahua began showing signs of a condition known as craniosynostosis, a condition where bones in the head grow together too early, which eventually leads to an abnormally shaped head and possible vision issues.
Tuesday was Alejandro’s two-week check-up.
“The two-week follow up is just to make sure that he is acting normal, that his head shape is starting to take the route that they want,” said Rocio Tayahua, Alejandro’s mother.
“We've had two cases in our family prior to it,” said Juan Tayahua, Alejandro’s father. “They've gone great, but we've always prayed for that miracle that he didn't have to go through surgery.”
Alejandro did have surgery, but that miracle still granted in a way. Instead of an open surgery, Alejandro had the first endoscopic procedure of its kind done in Oklahoma.
The procedure is less invasive. Alejandro was up and at it within days.
“Less pain, much less swelling,” said Gernsback. “We know that in the typical surgery, babies actually have their eyes swelled shut for several days, which is very frustrating because they don't understand what is going on. That is very uncommon in the endoscopic variety.”
Alejandro is now expected to live a happy and healthy life. Mom and dad continue to count their blessings, never having to leave the state.
“Not everybody has this opportunity,” said Juan.
Alejandro was fitted for his helmet Tuesday; one he’ll have to wear for a couple of months.