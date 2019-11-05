Smaligo is part of a Facebook group called "Repeal SQ 780," which is posting about people like Kyeesha Alexander, who is listed as "recommended" on the parole board's website. The group's post said she was released Monday, but News On 6 checked and found she is still in prison, serving time for an assault conviction in Garfield County. The parole board said only her 2nd degree forgery conviction was commuted.