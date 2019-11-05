Rogers Co. Man Arrested, Accused Of Impersonating Law Enforcement
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Rogers County man was arrested after being accused of six misdemeanor counts of impersonating a police officer.
Investigators said several people told them that Tim Borgne flagged down people for driving through his neighborhood, told them he was a deputy, and threatened to ticket them.
"He parks this out in the roadway where it's difficult for people to maneuver around. He stopped people, portraying himself as a police officer. We were told that he followed people," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.
Investigators said that Borgne would tell people he was a deputy, police officer, or reserve deputy. He would often stop people who he thought were driving to fast.
"To have somebody that had no authority or was out of their jurisdiction and he was both, he had no authority and no jurisdiction no reason to be taking these matters into their own hands," Walton said.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Borgne was a reserve deputy from March, 2015 to October, 2018 when he was dismissed.
One neighbor who knows Borgne believes the accusations are political and that Borgne never identified himself as a member of law enforcement.
Police said to call 911 if you are unsure that you are talking to a real officer.
Borgne has since bonded out and his next court date will be in December.