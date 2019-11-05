Investigation Underway After 1 Person Shot On Campus At Langston University
LANGSTON, Oklahoma - A shooting investigation is underway at the campus of Langston University, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, Langston police responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said one person was shot and transported to an Oklahoma City hospital.
The university sent a statement and said in part, " Based on the evidence available, we believe that this is an isolated incident. We do not believe that any other members of the community are in harm’s way related to the shooting at this time. OSBI responded and is assisting in the investigation."
The university also said they believe the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
At this time, the name of the victim has not been released.
