News
Broken Arrow Veteran Honors Fallen Comrades
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow Vietnam Veteran is honoring his fallen comrades before Veterans Day.
Clarence McCain served in the 25th Infantry Division during the Vietnam war.
He has six crosses in his front yard, each with a soldier's name and month of death on it.
McCain said he always places Wesley Melton's cross out in front.
"We were what they'd call bunk-mates back then. He was on the top, and I was on the bottom, throughout the AIT, which is nine weeks. And you get to know the guy pretty well and everything. And we were almost like brothers, you could say." McCain said.
McCain said he puts out the crosses for the Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day holidays.