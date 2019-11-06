We’ll rebound nicely Saturday with sunshine, south winds and highs in the lower to mid-60s before another strong cold front arrives Sunday afternoon or evening with falling temps from the 60s into the 40s. The timing of the Sunday front has waffled slightly in the data, and appears to be slowing down some. This is a little unusual for a front of this magnitude, but I’ll make some minor adjustments by bringing the Sunday highs up a few degrees before the temps start dropping Sunday afternoon into the evening.