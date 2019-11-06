Deep moisture is moving back across the state this morning, including across portions of northeastern OK, where a solid stratus deck covers the region. We’re nearly saturated and spotty showers or pockets of drizzle will be possible for the next few hours before scattered showers and storms become more prominent by late afternoon. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. I still think the absolute best time for heavy rain and thunder will occur this evening into early Thursday as the northern stream trough moves into the plains and the southern stream disturbance nears the state. A surface cold front, currently across central Kansas will move southward later tonight and powerhouse across the region Thursday morning to midday effectively bringing drier and colder air by Thursday afternoon and evening. A quasi-stationary boundary positioned roughly along the I-40 to I-44 region today will be a focal point for heavy rainfall later this evening. A flash flood watch is currently posted from Tulsa south where 1 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible. While some instability will be present, severe weather is not expected.