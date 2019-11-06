Tulsa Woman Accused Of Scamming Wildfire Victim Arrested In California
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman is in a California jail accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from a 75-year-old Camp Fire survivor.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office in Northern California has been looking for Brenda Asbury since September. This week, deputies said she drove from Tulsa to California to surrender.
Authorities said this investigation began back in July of this year.
They said they learned Asbury embezzled $63,100 from an insurance settlement paid for the loss of a home.
Authorities haven't yet described how the scam worked.
The 2018 Camp Fire killed 85 people, destroyed more than 18,000 buildings and caused $16.5 billion in damage.
Authorities said during the investigation they figured out Asbury lived in Tulsa and told her attorney she needed to turn herself in and, on Monday, she did.
Right now, Asbury faces charges of embezzlement, grand theft, and elder abuse. She will be arraigned on Thursday.