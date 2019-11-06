New Laws Concerning Bicycles Take Effect, Impact Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hundreds of new laws are in effect in Oklahoma this month. Several of them center around bicyclists, and there are some changes drivers need to know if you see a bicycle on the road.
The group Bike Oklahoma says it was time to modernize laws involving people on bicycles.
One of the laws states that a cyclist can drive through a red light after coming to a complete stop if they aren't detected by a traffic light.
Also, a vehicle must fully move into the left lane, if possible, to pass someone on a bicycle. If there is only one lane, the vehicle may cross the solid yellow line to give at least 3 feet between the car and the bicycle.
Bike Oklahoma president Kenneth Graham said the group encouraged lawmakers to make these changes.
"We've lived in a car-centric society since World War II, as have other states and other nations, but a lot of people are choosing different ways to become mobily active" said Graham.
The group said other states have adopted similar laws.
