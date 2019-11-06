News
Police Search For Person Who Shot Into Tulsa Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for the person responsible for firing several shots into a home overnight.
Police said a shots fired call went out at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officers said when they got to the home, they found several bullet holes in the door.
They said when they got to the house there was no one there.
After collecting evidence at the scene, officers arrested a man, who was walking in the neighborhood, on warrant.
Right now, they aren't sure if he is connected to the shooting.
If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.