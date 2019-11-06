Oklahoma Lawmakers Announce Bill To Name Highway After President Trump
TULSA, Oklahoma - You could soon be driving down the President Donald J. Trump Highway in northeastern Oklahoma.
Right now, this is just a bill two Republican state senators hope will take effect.
Senators Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow and Marty Quinn of Claremore announced plans to introduce this bill on Tuesday.
If passed, the bill would rename a roughly 13 mile stretch of Route 66 from the town of Miami and extending north and east through the town of Commerce to Industrial Parkway in Ottawa County.
The Republican lawmakers said taxpayers won't have to pay for the cost of the sign. Instead, they said the state Senate and House authors and co-authors will be required to provide the necessary funds.
Again, this is in the very early stages of developments as the bill was only announced Tuesday.