Mexican Authorities Make Arrest Possibly Connected To Killing Of Americans
Mexican authorities report they have made an arrest that may be connected to the ambush killings of those three American women and six children.
In a statement on social media, officials said that agents detained a heavily-armed man close to where the attacks took place.
Wednesday morning, the victims' family members said they're still in disbelief.
Family members said the bodies of 30-year-old Maria Miller and her four young children were found inside a burnt SUV that exploded after being shot.
And 10 miles down the road, the gunmen opened fire on two other cars and killed Dawna Langford and her two sons.
On Twitter, President Trump urged Mexico's president to accept U.S. assistance to eradicate the drug cartels.
Mexico's president said he appreciates the offer but declined, insisting Mexico must act independently.