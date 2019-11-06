Gov. Stitt To Hold Update On Real ID Compliance Efforts
TULSA, Oklahoma - Wednesday, Governor Kevin Stitt will join the Transportation Safety Administration to let Oklahomans know where the state is in the process in getting up to speed for the Real ID.
Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to make licenses more difficult to forge.
Oklahoma resisted, concerned about federal over-reach, but eventually backed down in 2017.
And since then, the state has been given multiple extensions by the feds to become Real ID compliant. But the time is up in October 2020, and Oklahoma's IDs will have to meet federal guidelines.
This means Oklahomans will have to have federally approved identification to board a plane and to enter federal facilities.
The last update from the state said Oklahoma would be Real ID compliant by April 2020.
Wednesday's meeting will outline if that's the case and when Oklahomans can start getting Real IDs.
The first meeting is at noon in Oklahoma City, and its followed by one at Tulsa International Airport at 3:30 p.m.