Facebook Claims Around 100 Developers May Have Accessed User Data
NEW YORK CITY, New York - Facebook says as many as 100 third-party apps may have had access to user data for months after the company moved to restrict access to information.
The social networking giant claims it restricted access to user data following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. But now Facebook says dozens of developers could have accessed data including usernames and profile pictures through group activity.
You can read the full blog post by Facebook HERE