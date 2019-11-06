News
Muskogee War Memorial Park Hosting Fundraiser For USS Batfish
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Muskogee War Memorial Park is hosting a Trivia Night to help raise money to restore the USS Batfish.
The World War II submarine was damaged during the spring flooding earlier this year. The USS Batfish is one of the few remaining museum submarines in the country.
The Trivia Night will be held on November 22nd from 6 to 10. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will be in attendance.
