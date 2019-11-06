Veterans Day Discounts, Freebies Listed
TULSA, Oklahoma - Many restaurants and other businesses in Oklahoma are offering special discounts as a way to thank veterans and active military members. Be sure to check ahead to make sure the location near you is participating, but here is a list of discounts that should be good.
See below for a roundup of some of the deals on Nov. 11:
Applebee’s - Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu, on Nov. 11.
Buffalo Wild Wings - Veterans and active duty military receive one small order of wings and a side of fries for free on Nov. 11.
Chili's Grill & Bar - Free meal on Veteran's Day for veterans and active-duty military at participating locations. Call ahead to make sure your location is participating.
Carrabba’s - On Nov. 11 will give free appetizer to Veterans.
Chicken Salad Chick - free Chick special and regular sized drink Monday, Nov. 11.
Cracker Barrel - Nov. 11 free dessert or coffee for Veterans.
Cici's Pizza - Get a free pizza buffet with Military ID on Nov. 11.
CoolGreens - Free entree to U.S. veterans with a military ID.
Denny's - Free breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations.
El Chico Cafe - Veterans and active military eat free (limit $18).
Golden Corral - Golden Corral Restaurants' Military Appreciation Night free dinner will be available on Nov. 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Military retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserves are all welcome.
IHOP - On Nov. 11, participating IHOP Restaurants offer veterans and active duty military free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mazzio's - Free lunch buffet and soft drink to all veterans and military personnel.
Texas Roadhouse - Texas Roadhouse locations nationwide will offer veterans a free lunch including entrée options from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. Offer is good for active duty military and veterans.
Red Robin - Nov. 11 Free Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries for all Red Robin guests with a military ID or proof of service.
Outback Steakhouse - Nov. 11 Outback Steakhouse is honoring America’s military veterans by offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and a non-alcoholic beverage. This offer is available to Military Personnel and veterans with ID.
TGI Fridays - Nov. 11 Veterans get a free complimentary lunch on Veterans Day.
Olive Garden - gives out free food to military members on Veterans Day.
On The Border - A free meal from a select menu for all active and retired members of the U.S. military.
Chipotle - AD military, Reserves, National Guard, Veterans and spouses get a buy one get one (BOGO) deal from 3 p.m. - close on Nov. 11.
Krispy Kreme - All Veterans get a free doughnut and small coffee on Nov. 11 at participating locations.
RibCrib - Veterans and AD military personnel receive a free meal on Nov. 11.
Starbucks - Veterans, reservist, AD service members and spouses get a free tall coffee on Nov. 11 at participating locations.
Tulsa Zoo - Veterans and active military personnel, plus one guest, get in free from Nov. 9 through Nov. 11.
Tulsa Hills Dental Care - Free dental care to veterans without dental insurance between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Call 918-794-0070 for more.
For a comprehensive list of all discounts and freebies, go to the following websites (each one’s different):