News
Bartlesville Group Home Residents Taken To Hospital After Medication Error, Police Say
Wednesday, November 6th 2019, 5:34 PM CST
Updated:
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police and Fire Department said several residents and staff members from a developmentally disabled group home have been taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.
According to police, health professionals were at the facility located near 5100 Jacquelyn Lane to give flu shots, but they believe insulin shots were given instead. Police said ambulances transported 10 people, 8 residents, and 2 staff members to a hospital.
According to police, the first 911 call came in at 4:30 p.m. about an unresponsive person. Shortly after police said others started experiencing similar symptoms.
News On 6 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.