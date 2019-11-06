State Leaders Working To Boost Tourism On Oklahoma Lakes
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - State leaders and business owners worked together Wednesday at the first Oklahoma Lake Development Summit to bring business development to Oklahoma’s lake shores.
“We want people to know that we have as much natural beauty as any place in the country. We want people to come and visit,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce, Sean Kouplen.
Kouplen said the plan to bring more development begins with the “three p’s.” Public, private, and partnership.
"What we want to do is contribute public assets. Maybe in this instance it's land. Maybe it's resources that we can provide,” said Kouplen.
Kouplen said by providing the land the state hopes to eliminate barriers for private business owners.
"When they think about coming to Lake Skiatook or Grand Lake or wherever to do a development. We don't want them to think about government red tape,” said Kouplen.
With more than 200 man-made lakes and 11,000 miles of shoreline in Oklahoma, Kouplen said there is plenty of opportunities to lure in businesses and the jobs, tourists, and economic impact they’ll bring with them.
"We want to work together with private developers and industry to make Oklahoma top ten in tourism,” said Kouplen.