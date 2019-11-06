District Title Up For Grabs Friday In Bixby
BIXBY, Oklahoma - If Bixby wins against Muskogee on Friday, the Spartans will be district champs.
The Spartans have been the team to beat in their district by winning nine straight games. With a district title on the line, the mindset has been shifted to playoff football mode.
"Going into this week it's a playoff feel. There is a district championship on the line, and then we move on into the playoffs. It provides quite a bit of excitement for everybody and we're excited about it," said Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery.
For Bixby it's not just a state title that fuels the Spartans. They are also wanting to make history along the way. This year's squad wants to become the first team to win back-to-back district titles.
"We need to prepare for another game that we could have, just stick to it and stay focused mentality," said Spartan wide receiver Jordan Reagan.
With two of the top teams in the state meeting up, and with so much on the line, the atmosphere and preparation is at all-time high for Friday.
"Nobody wants to limp into the playoffs with a loss. Hopefully we can win the game and go into the playoffs, playing our best football," said Montgomery.