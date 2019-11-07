News
Broken Arrow Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 74-Year-Old Man
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man.
According to authorities, Johnny Butler was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 8500 block of Lynnwood Circle.
Butler is described as a white male wearing glasses, a plaid short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with a red birthmark on the inside of his right bicep. He may be driving a white 2006 Toyota van with Oklahoma plate EUQ638.
Anyone with information on Butler's whereabouts is asked to contact Broken Arrow Police.