News
Tulsa Firefighters Investigate After Building Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Fire crews are investigating what led to an overnight building fire near Apache and Sheridan.
Firefighters said the building was an old gas station but right now its empty.
Firefighters said they got called to the building near Apache and Sheridan just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
They said when they got there most of the building was up in flames, but they were able to put it out in about 15 minutes.
Firefighters said the fire was so bright that drivers were noticing it while driving on Highway 11.
Firefighters said since the building is currently abandoned, no one was hurt, but the building is pretty much a total loss.
Crews are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.