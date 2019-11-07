Mexican Authorities Continue Investigation Into Killing Of U.S. Citizens
Mexican authorities are working to find the people responsible for the killing of an American family, including three women and six children.
Some survivors of the attack are still in the hospital Thursday morning recovering from gunshot wounds. A source tells CBS News that a drug cartel may have targeted the victims.
Eight children survived the attacks, including 13-year-old Devin Langford who was able to hide six of his injured siblings in the brush before walking 14 miles for help.
The victims were part of the extended Lebaron Family whose history in Mexico dates back generations.
A relative said they lived in La Mora, a small community with a population of less than 1,000, and are dual U.S.- Mexican citizens.
A 2012 documentary focused on the violent history of the Mexican drug cartels toward the Lebarons because of the family's apparent wealth and resources.
Mexican authorities detained one man Wednesday but now say he's not a suspect in the attacks.