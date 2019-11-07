OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly marshal-involved shooting in Henryetta.

OHP said the shooting happened while marshals were serving a warrant Wednesday night. 

Officials said that during serving the warrant, law enforcement fired shots, including an OHP trooper who is a member of the task force.

Officials said Corbin Hunter Jones, 20, was shot and died at the scene. 

OHP is conducting an investigation at this time. 