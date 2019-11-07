News
1 Dead In Marshal-Involved Shooting In Okmulgee County, OHP Says
Thursday, November 7th 2019, 9:30 AM CST
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly marshal-involved shooting in Henryetta.
OHP said the shooting happened while marshals were serving a warrant Wednesday night.
Officials said that during serving the warrant, law enforcement fired shots, including an OHP trooper who is a member of the task force.
Officials said Corbin Hunter Jones, 20, was shot and died at the scene.
OHP is conducting an investigation at this time.