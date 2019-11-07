News
1 Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting In Okmulgee County, OHP Says
Thursday, November 7th 2019, 9:30 AM CST
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person is dead after a shooting while U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant in Okmulgee County.
Officials said that members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve a warrant Wednesday night.
Officials said that during serving the warrant, law enforcement fired shots, including an OHP trooper who is a member of the task force.
The person being served the warrant was shot and died at the scene, officials said.
OHP is conducting an investigation at this time.