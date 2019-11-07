OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person is dead after a shooting while U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant in Okmulgee County. 

Officials said that members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve a warrant Wednesday night. 

Officials said that during serving the warrant, law enforcement fired shots, including an OHP trooper who is a member of the task force.

The person being served the warrant was shot and died at the scene, officials said. 

OHP is conducting an investigation at this time. 