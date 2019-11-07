News
Tulsa Police Recognized For Services To People With Dementia
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department was recognized for completing training to better serve Tulsans with dementia.
More than 700 officers went through the "Dementia Friendly Tulsa" program, helping them understand tactics that work in situations with people suffering from diseases like Alzheimer's.
Diane Powell with the Alzheimer's Association of Oklahoma said people affected by the disease are often alienated in the community.
"No one really rallies around someone that says, 'I have Alzheimer's,' and we really need to change that to become more sensitive to that disease," said Diane Powell.
Free training is available through "Dementia Friendly Tulsa" to any group, business, or school.