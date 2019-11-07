News
Muskogee Hopes To Upset Bixby In District Championship
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee's match-up with Bixby could be their biggest game.
Bixby, who has taken care of business all season - winning 9 games straight will battle the Roughers, who are enjoying being the underdog.
"We are going to have to play to the best of our ability and beyond. They have an outstanding team, they have been outstanding the last five or six years," said Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins.
"Beating them will really take a toll on us," said Muskogee quarterback Ty Williams. "If we come out focused and give it our all, we should be alright."
The title is on the line at 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium Nov 8.