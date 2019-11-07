The Tulsa Health Department has been working with the Chateau 68 Apartment complex for several months on a complaint of no heat within the complex. According to the International Property Maintenance Code Section 602.3, adequate and safe heat sources must be available to occupants of living structures. The heater must warm the living space to a minimum of 65 oF.



THD Environmental Health Services has been in continuous communication with property management and the out of state owner to get this issue fixed, it has been a long term repair on HVAC system. The apartment complex has received several extensions to the orders to repair that were issued 4-6 weeks ago.



As the complex failed to comply with the orders to repair, orders to vacate were issued to the property manager today and posted in public areas of the property. The apartment manager has permitted a repair company to remain on the premises this evening until the issue is fixed. Our staff verbally communicated to the property manager that as long as the repair company was working on the issue and the interior temperature remained above 65 degrees, residents did not have to vacate tonight. No resident needs to leave their home tonight.



The Tulsa Health Department has been in contact with local agencies and Emergency Management today to identify resources to assist with relocation should that be necessary. The health and safety of residents is our top priority, and with temperatures dropping the issue of safe and and adequate heat is more important that ever. We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.