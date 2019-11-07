Tulsa County D.A. Charges More Men In Special Prostitution Operation
TULSA, Oklahoma - According to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office, six men have been charged after being accused of paying for sex.
The charges were part of an operation called "Velvet Fury," which is a multi-agency investigation into sex trafficking and sex-related crimes in Oklahoma.
Ron Hardy and Mason Hudspeth are two of the 6 men charged in this case. They both have been arrested on felony charges.
Hardy is charged with several counts related to prostitution between March 15th and July 31st of this year. An affidavit said he is accused of taking videos of some of the encounters. According to court documents "Hardy is a United States Postal Worker, and seems to be wearing his work uniform in some of the videos."
"This is something that doesn't just stop at simple acts of prostitution. We are finding there are additional problems and additional crimes that are being committed," said Kenneth Elmore, Assistant District Attorney.
Hudspeth is charged with several counts related to prostitution between February 25th and May 30th of this year. Court documents said Hardy and Hudspeth used a freeware app called Discord to communicate between users and send photos.
Investigators are looking for four other men: Richard May, Robert Gary, Timothy Hooper and David Shaw. They all face misdemeanor charges.
"This business in Tulsa was reaching to multiple states, cities, and jurisdictions. It was something where they would come to Tulsa to commit these crimes, and that will no longer be tolerated," Elmore said.
The District Attorney's Office said the investigation is not ongoing. Elmore also said anyone affiliated with the prostitution business is on their radar.
The District Attorney's Office said they have not arrested women working as prostitutes. Instead they are given resources to get out of that lifestyle.