Coca-Cola is doubling down on flavored seltzer for good reason — the growing number of Americans who are shunning soda because of health concerns with sugary drinks. The company's revenues from $46.8 billion in 2013 to roughly $32 billion last year, a drop of 32%.

Meanwhile, sparkling drinks represent a $550 million global market, according to investment bank UBS.

This year, Coca-Cola is seeing an uptick in sales thanks to consumer demand for no-sugar versions of its sparkling soft drink brands. Coca-Cola revenues rose 2% in its latest fiscal quarter, and the company sees further room for growth in water.

"Our performance in the water category has not been as strong as we'd like. We're working on further plans to address this in the marketplace in the near future," Coca-Cola CEO James Robert Quincey said in an earnings call with analysts last month.

That could spell trouble for brands like LaCroix. Shares of National Beverage sank as much as 12% on Thursday after Coca-Cola's announcement. National Beverage's stock price, which hit a record high of $124 in 2017, is down 44% this year.