Driver Arrested After Chase Through Part of Tulsa, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police took a driver into custody after a chase through town Friday morning that ended near 61st Street and Mingo.
Police said the suspect's name is Shondrae Bates, and he is being booked into the jail on several complaints, including eluding and hit and run.
Police said they found Bates' vehicle near Admiral and Harvard and noticed that it fit the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near 21st Street and Lewis.
The vehicle was stopped in the middle of the street and Bates was asleep.
When they approached him, Bates woke up, took off, and police followed him.
Police used stop sticks to get him to stop, and the chase ended near 61st Street and Highway 169.
Police said they did find bottles of alcohol inside the car.