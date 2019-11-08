Weekend Warm-Up Expected Before Arctic Air Arrives
Even though we’re moving into some warmer weather this weekend, it’s still BCW--Big Coat Weather--this morning and today. Temps this morning are mostly in the 20s with some wind chills in the teens and lower 20s. A few clouds are noted across west central to southwestern OK with mostly clear sky across eastern sections of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s across northeastern OK before a relative warm-up kicks in for the weekend. Daytime highs should reach the mid to upper 60s this weekend along with mostly sunny and pleasant weather. It will quickly end Sunday night as a strong surge of arctic air powerhouses into the state.
Our forecast issues are centered upon a strong arctic front arriving late Sunday or early Monday bringing the coldest air of the fall-winter season to date. There will be a chance for some precipitation with this system that could transition from light rain or drizzle to light freezing rain or flurries. At this point, any accumulations would be low and not impactful and mostly across far northeastern OK. Once the cold airmass arrives, it may remain in place across eastern OK through Wednesday.
Our short-term forecast appears in good shape with cold weather this morning along with north winds near 10 mph. Temps in the 20s will rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon along with sunshine and light winds returning from the south. Outdoor activities tonight, including football games, will be cold but dry. A robust warm-up is likely this weekend with morning lows in the 30s Saturday morning supporting daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds from 10 to 25 mph will continue into Sunday with mild weather before the strong front arrives Sunday night with plunging temps and blustery weather.
Alan Crone