Even though we’re moving into some warmer weather this weekend, it’s still BCW--Big Coat Weather--this morning and today. Temps this morning are mostly in the 20s with some wind chills in the teens and lower 20s. A few clouds are noted across west central to southwestern OK with mostly clear sky across eastern sections of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s across northeastern OK before a relative warm-up kicks in for the weekend. Daytime highs should reach the mid to upper 60s this weekend along with mostly sunny and pleasant weather. It will quickly end Sunday night as a strong surge of arctic air powerhouses into the state.