Bixby Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
BIXBY, Oklahoma - The Impactful Teacher for the month of November teaches at Bixby Central Elementary.
LeAnne Taylor and Alan Crone headed to Bixby Central Elementary where they surprised 3rd grade teacher Mary Poston.
She grew up in Choctaw, went to OSU, and has been teaching at the school for 9 years where she said she wants to make a difference.
"I had impactful teachers in my life. When I was a kid, I had my 4th grade teacher Mrs. Robertson; and, she really helped change my life. So, I wanted to be that one person for someone; and, I show up everyday to do that" Poston said.
Mary Poston received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.