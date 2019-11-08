News
Man Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Say
Friday, November 8th 2019, 9:15 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Admiral and Garnett Friday morning.
Police said a man was shot at the East Central Village Apartments, 12300 E. Archer. He was found lying in the doorway of an apartment after what police called a "somewhat domestic situation."
Police are interviewing a woman they said shot the man. No word yet on whether she is being arrested.
The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
