Tulsa-Area Kids Learn More About Bugs At Insect Expo
TULSA, Oklahoma - Did you know maggots can paint, or what fried mealworms taste like - or even what a roach feels like crawling across your hand?
Those are just a few of the things third graders could learn at the fourth Exploring Insects event held at the Fairgrounds. The event is put together by the Tulsa Master Gardeners and the OSU Entomology Department.
It featured 21 booths and was an opportunity to learn about the bugs we live with.
“We invite third graders from throughout the Tulsa area to come experience an insect expo," said Tulsa Master Gardener Susan Cravens.
Master Gardener Susan Cravens is a co-chair of this year’s event. She says they began at the first of the school year to open the registration for the event.