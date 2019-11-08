News
Bristow Man Found Guilty In Shooting Death Of Jenks Resident
Friday, November 8th 2019, 3:30 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Bristow man accused of first-degree murder in the shooting and killing of a Jenks resident was found guilty Friday, November 8. A jury recommended life in prison for Justin Little.
Little was charged in the death of 21-year-old Johnathan David Weatherford of Jenks on April 22, 2018.
Weatherford's body was found by the train tracks near North Birch Street and West F Street after police said he was shot from behind.
Related Story: Bristow Man To Stand Trial In Fatal Jenks Shooting
Taylor Newcomb was in the courtroom in Jenks' first murder in several years. She will have more in tonight's newscasts.