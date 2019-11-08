TULSA, Oklahoma - A Bristow man accused of first-degree murder in the shooting and killing of a Jenks resident was found guilty Friday, November 8. A jury recommended life in prison for Justin Little.

Little was charged in the death of 21-year-old Johnathan David Weatherford of Jenks on April 22, 2018.

Weatherford's body was found by the train tracks near North Birch Street and West F Street after police said he was shot from behind.

Taylor Newcomb was in the courtroom in Jenks' first murder in several years. She will have more in tonight's newscasts.