Oral Roberts University Celebrates New Buildings On Homecoming
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oral Roberts University is growing.
On Friday, the school celebrated a new nursing and engineering complex as well as a center for entrepreneurship.
ORU bought the building and land near 81st and Delaware from Victory Tulsa earlier this year and immediately started remodeling.
The building not only houses the College of Nursing and School of Engineering but also Counseling Services, ORU Online Operations and the golf team.
They've also added new technology to give students more hands-on experience.
"Including virtual reality that is going to help our nurses be equipped with the highest standards," said Dr. William M. Wilson, ORU President.
The university also held a ribbon cutting for their new Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
The university said it was celebrating 2019 Homecoming as well.