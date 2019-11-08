News
OKC Survivor Tree Finds New Home At Tulsa's Gathering Place
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma City's new downtown park, Scissortail, is gifting Tulsa's Gathering Place with a special tree. Officials from the park brought an American Elm Survivor Tree from the Oklahoma City National Memorial.
A tree dedication was held Friday, November 8.
Park officials hope the tree will be a symbol of the Oklahoma standard.
"To plant this here, it's a symbol of resilience of hope and survival," said Maureen Heffernan, Scissortail Park CEO. "It will be a wonderful symbol of all of those things and how people overcame that."
This is the first survivor tree from the Oklahoma City Bombing to be planted in a community space in Tulsa.