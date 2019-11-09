News
Tulsa Police Investigating After 1 Person Injured In Shooting
Tulsa Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in the leg Friday night.
Around 10 pm, police were called to the scene of a shooting and when they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers say they did have a witness and are still working to piece together last night's events to figure out what led up to the shooting.
"A dispute between two non-residents of the scene who were fighting over a female. One of the subjects who is still outstanding and fired striking the other subject in the leg," said Sgt. Mike Moore.
Officers say they are still working with witnesses to get a suspect description of the shooter. The victim reportedly had surgery Friday night and is expected to be okay