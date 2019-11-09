News
Man Killed In Auto-Pedestrian Accident In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have confirmed that one person is dead after he was hit by a car near 81st and Sheridan just before midnight.
Tulsa police say the man was hit crossing the road while the driver had a green light.
"At this time it appears that nothing's been done improperly by the driver of the vehicle. It appears that the pedestrian was crossing just outside the crosswalk facing a do not cross signal," said a TPD representative.
Police did not arrest the driver and have not released the name of the man who died as they are working to notify the next of kin.