News
Body Found On OU Campus; Investigation Underway
Saturday, November 9th 2019, 1:17 PM CST
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Officials with the University of Oklahoma say a body was found on campus Saturday morning.
A representative from OU says the University of Oklahoma Police Department received a call reporting a body found at 1695 Asp Avenue around 8:00 a.m.
OUPD located the body and determined there was no threat to others and secured the area. Authorities are waiting to release the individual's name until next of kin is notified.
"The University is deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. University counseling services are being made available to provide support for OU community members," said OU in a statement.
The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death.