News
Tulsa Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help in their search for a missing child.
Officers say 11-year-old Trent Stailey or TJ was last seen at the Polo Run Apartments between 2 and 3 pm. Trent was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and khaki pants with grey Jordan shoes. He is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 70 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officers say he was riding a black BMX style bicycle.
Anyone with information on Trent’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.