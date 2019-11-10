News
Owasso Firefighters Host Emergency Response Training For Teens
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Some Tulsa County high school students got some lifesaving training on Saturday as the Owasso Fire Department hosted emergency response training for teenagers.
One student said she thinks the training will be helpful, especially with Oklahoma's extreme weather.
“With this training, it actually helped a lot knowing how to help someone else before the fire department can get there or an ambulance,” said Owasso Junior Ashlyne Cornejo.
The training was conducted at Owasso Fire Station number 4.