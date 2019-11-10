News
Stillwater Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Stillwater police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot on Sunday.
Police say received a call around 4 am stating that there had been and assault near 4100 block of W. Westbrook. When officers arrived they discovered that a young man had shot an adult male inside the residence. The victim was transported to Stillwater Medical Center for treatment but he later died from his injuries.
According to police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident and the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene. Four other juveniles were said to be present in the residence at the time of the incident.
The investigation is still on-going. The name of the victim has not been released.